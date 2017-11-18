RI Family Court holds National Adoption Day event Saturday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Island’s Family Court in Providence will finalize 23 adoptions with 17 different families for National Adoption Day Saturday.

The court is hosting its 14th annual Adoption Day event at the Garrahy Judicial Complex to draw attention to the adoption process and the large number of children available for adoption.

Many people are expected to attend, including Governor Gina Raimondo and Dr. Trista Piccola of Department of Children, Youth and Families.

Several local stores and restaurants sponsor the event.