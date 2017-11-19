Patriots and Raiders meet today in Mexico City

(WPRI) – The Patriots are in Mexico City Sunday to face the Oakland Raiders, with kickoff set for 4:25 this afternoon.

The 7-2 Patriots are coming off a blowout win over the Denver Broncos in their first game after their bye, while the 4-5 Raiders had theirs last week. The Raiders beat Miami on November 9.

Oakland will be considered the home team for the game, and the Patriots have won their last 12 games on the road. They stayed in Colorado after beating the Broncos for practice in order to take advantage of the Colorado altitude, which is similar to that in Mexico City.

The Raiders will be looking for the upset victory to claw their way back into playoff contention, but their 22nd-ranked passing defense will have to try to contain Brady. On the other hand – New England has the league’s worst pass defense and in his last game, QB Derek Carr threw for 300 yards on Miami’s defense.

The game’s on 12 at 4:25 p.m.