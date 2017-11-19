Police deem Pawtucket house fire suspicious, resident arrested on unrelated charges

Related Coverage 15 people displaced by Pawtucket fire

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Police said Sunday that a house fire on Capital Street Saturday morning appears suspicious, and announced that they arrested one of the people who lives in the building on unrelated charges.

Detective Sgt. Christopher LeFort said in a news release that the fire at the corner of Capital and Bagley Streets was “deemed to have started near a staircase leading to the basement and appeared to be suspicious in nature.”

Firefighters said that all 15 people who were home at the time got out safely and that the fire was mostly confined to the basement.

LeFort added that a third-floor tenant, 42-year-old Zaida Barreto, was found to have outstanding arrest warrants and was arrested by Pawtucket police officers. When police searched her they found a pill bottle that LeFort said contained cocaine.

Barreto allegedly struck a police officer which at the hospital being evaluated; LeFort said that she was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct.

According to court records, the outstanding warrants were for failure to appear for court hearings in two open criminal cases from the Lincoln Police Department.