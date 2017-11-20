The Home Loan Foundation, founded by Home Loan Investment Bank, will host its 6th annual fundraiser to benefit the Assumption Parish Food Ministry on November 30th. This partnership, led by a committee consisting of Sr. Angela Daniels, C.P.; Fr. Daniel Trainor; John M. Murphy, Sr., Founder & Chairman of Home Loan Investment Bank; Hon. Laurence K. Flynn; and Hon. Scott C. Slater, has resulted in nearly $250,000 donated to the Food Ministry on behalf of the Home Loan Foundation.

This morning on ‘The Rhode Show’ we were joined by Sr. Angela along with Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza who discussed the significance of this and what it means for Providence.

To learn more, please visit: https://a-night-of-thanks.eventbrite.com