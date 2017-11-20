BankNewport eyeing expansion into Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – BankNewport, the mutual savings bank, is planning an expansion into Providence as it seeks to grow its statewide footprint.

The bank has asked the R.I. Department of Business Regulation for approval to open two branches in the capital city, one at the former AAA Northeast office location at the corner of Dorrance and Westminster streets, and the other at 5 South Angell Street in Wayland Square.

BankNewport currently ranks as Rhode Island’s sixth-largest bank by deposits, with $1.2 billion, giving it a market share of 4%, according to the FDIC. The bank ranks behind longtime market leader Citizens Bank (38% market share), as well as Bank of America (25%), Washington Trust (10%), Santander Bank (10%) and Bank Rhode Island (5%).

“Given BankNewport’s size, we want to compete in the Providence area and are excited by the expansion opportunities this new market will bring,” spokeswoman Kathleen Charbonneau said in an email. “This past spring, we opened a new branch at Chapel View in Cranston, a new Lending Center on Newport Avenue in Pawtucket, and just this week, a new Lending Center on Diamond Hill Road in Cumberland.”

If regulators approve the new Providence branches, Charbonneau said BankNewport hopes to open them by by the second quarter of next year. The bank currently has an appointment-only lending office on Dorrance Street.

The Providence locations would be BankNewport’s 16th and 17th branches, and the first ones north of Cranston or the East Bay. The bank is a subsidiary of Newport-based OceanPoint Financial Partners, which also owns OceanPoint Insurance.

