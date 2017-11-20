Benefits of the home/school connection

The relationship between a family and their teacher is a key component in their child’s early education.

Kelli DiDomenico from The Children’s Workshop shares the importance of helping our children become lifelong learners.

Support Learning – “It starts at home “it can’t be said enough and can’t be more important. If you as the parent/guardian feel that school is important, you will ingrain that in your child.

If you say one thing and really mean another, your child will pick up on these mixed emotions. Children at this age are like “little sponges” that will absorb both positive and negative attitudes from the adults in their lives.

Try and put your own personal feelings aside about starting school and early education. Just because you may have had a bad experience, doesn’t mean your child will experience the same fate.

The field of Early Education has evolved by leaps and bounds over the last few years. And research shows that High Quality Early Education is an integral piece of your child’s future successes in life.

– “It starts at home “it can’t be said enough and can’t be more important. If you as the parent/guardian feel that school is important, you will ingrain that in your child. If you say one thing and really mean another, your child will pick up on these mixed emotions. Children at this age are like “little sponges” that will absorb both positive and negative attitudes from the adults in their lives. Try and put your own personal feelings aside about starting school and early education. Just because you may have had a bad experience, doesn’t mean your child will experience the same fate. The field of Early Education has evolved by leaps and bounds over the last few years. And research shows that High Quality Early Education is an integral piece of your child’s future successes in life. Get Involved – Don’t be afraid to get involved in your child’s education. Education starts at birth and you don’t want to miss out on your child’s most impressionable years. Reach out to your child’s teacher and ask about how you can enhance their curriculum at home. Avenues that families can get involved: Ask for activities that enhance your child’s Early Education at home Get educated on the State Early Childhood Standards in your state. Such as RIELS in RI and NAEYC in Mass. Volunteer to Read “Literacy – Jump Start “Read for the Record” on Oct. 19th Volunteer in the classroom Support or assist with special events Join the Parent Committees – Parents as partners Provide additional class supplies that support the teacher’s curriculum Share your talents or simply ask that teacher how you could support the classroom

– Don’t be afraid to get involved in your child’s education. Education starts at birth and you don’t want to miss out on your child’s most impressionable years. Reach out to your child’s teacher and ask about how you can enhance their curriculum at home. Partner with your Child’s Early Educato r – Engage your child’s teacher to see what this partnership may look like.

r – Engage your child’s teacher to see what this partnership may look like. Supporting your child’s curriculum – take a moment to check out the happenings in the classroom. and follow-through with similar language and developmental best practices that are being taught in school and bring them into your home. Don’t forget that education starts from birth, so get involved right from the beginning.Share your expertise – Who knows your child best? You the parent, of course. Take the time to share your experiences at home with your child about their interests, fears, likes/dislikes and strengths and weaknesses.

– take a moment to check out the happenings in the classroom. and follow-through with similar language and developmental best practices that are being taught in school and bring them into your home. Don’t forget that education starts from birth, so get involved right from the beginning.Share your expertise – Who knows your child best? You the parent, of course. Take the time to share your experiences at home with your child about their interests, fears, likes/dislikes and strengths and weaknesses. Parents as Partners – Parents offer the teacher a bird’s eye view in to your child’s daily life. Sharing this knowledge can offer a wealth of knowledge to their teacher. Take the time to openly communicate with your child’s teacher. Best Practice promotes parents as a key partner and stakeholder in their child’s education.

– Parents offer the teacher a bird’s eye view in to your child’s daily life. Sharing this knowledge can offer a wealth of knowledge to their teacher. Take the time to openly communicate with your child’s teacher. Best Practice promotes parents as a key partner and stakeholder in their child’s education. Open Communication – Here at the Children’s Workshop we put a high value on family communication in Early Education. The more the better.

Family Communication App. – In order to provide this high-end offering, we added a family app. to assist with parent and teacher communication. This mode of communication helps foster the Home/School Connection for all families, while allowing them to share in the experiences of their child’s day.

Often as adults, we forget that communication is a two-way street. Be open and utilize the expertise of your teacher’s experience to benefit you and your child.

Take the team approach to your child’s learning. You’re not in it alone! It takes a village to raise a child is a telling statement.

Overall, the home/school connection helps kick open the doors to an infinite amount of possibilities for your child that you could not accomplish alone. Take full advantage of the importance of the parent/teacher/child relationship because this relationship can provide your child with a unique and different perspective on education. Ultimately this combination of home and school will benefit everyone in the long run and shows a child that teamwork makes the dream work.

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.