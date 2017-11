PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Nibbles Woodaway, the oversized cerulean insect overlooking I-95 in Providence, is officially ready for the holidays.

For the 25th straight year, revelers gathered outside Big Blue Bug Solutions on O’Connell Street to watch the local icon – donning his famed antlers and bright red nose – be lit up with 7,500 lights.

In honor of the 40th production of “A Christmas Carol” at Trinity Rep, Ebenezer Scrooge (Joe Wilson, Jr.) was on hand Monday night to flip the switch.