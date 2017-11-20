Drug paraphernalia found in white pickup truck following deadly pursuit

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — New details are unfolding following the officer-involved shooting on the I-95 ramp near the Providence Place Mall, including what was inside the white pickup truck.

The pickup truck remains in the spotlight following the deadly pursuit on Nov. 9, as court documents reveal that drug paraphernalia was found inside the vehicle.

A spokesperson for the Rhode Island State Police (RISP) said three cell phones, a GPS and a 50 inch screen television were also seized from the vehicle.

Police say Joseph Santos, 32, was driving erratically and ramming into other cars, leading officers to open fire. His passenger, 37-year-old Christine Demers, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is now in good condition. Santos was killed by police from a gunshot wound to the neck, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The shooting derived from the search for Donald Morgan, who police said stole a RISP cruiser earlier the same morning. Police received a tip that Morgan may have jumped in the back of a white pickup truck, and started pulling over white pickup trucks in the area. Morgan was captured in Cumberland on Nov. 14 and is facing numerous charges.

Police said Santos, who was driving a white pickup truck, took off as an officer attempted to pull him over, which led to a high-speed chase and resulted in the officer-involved shooting. Morgan was not found in the back of the truck.

State police could not confirm who the items belonged to or it they were stolen. Police say they are continuing to investigate all the items found in the vehicle.