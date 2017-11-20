Gas prices up two cents in RI, hold steady in Mass.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI/AP) — The price of gasoline in Rhode Island is up two cents this week, while prices in Massachusetts hold steady.

AAA Northeast said Monday in its weekly survey that self-serve, regular unleaded is averaging $2.60 per gallon. That price is six cents above the national average of $2.54. In Massachusetts, self-serve, regular unleaded gas is averaging at $2.53 per gallon, which is one cent above the national average.

]AAA projects that nearly 51 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving, a 3.3 percent increase over 2016. AAA says the 2017 holiday weekend will see the highest Thanksgiving travel volume since 2005.

“As gas prices stabilize, this spells good news for Thanksgiving travelers. This year as in years past the majority of travelers will take to the roads, with nearly 9 of every 10 going by car,” said John Paul Senior Manager of Public Affairs for AAA Northeast.

The average price of gasoline in Rhode Island is 42 cents higher than it was at this time last year. At that time, gas was averaging $2.18 per gallon. AAA found self-serve, regular gasoline selling for as low as $2.39 per gallon and as high as $2.70 in Rhode Island.

In Massachusetts, the average price of gas was 49 cents higher at $2.08. The range in prices for unleaded regular is 42 cents, from a low of $2.37 to a high of $2.79.