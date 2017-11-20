Hasbro Children’s Hospital hosts ‘Day of Joy’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Real-life superheroes were honored Monday at Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

Gov. Gina Raimondo, hospital officials and the owners of local Dunkin’ Donuts locations were on hand for the “Day of Joy” event, in which special gowns were delivered to patients.

The Starlight Brave Gowns feature colorful depictions of superheroes on them and were designed by the Joy in Childhood Foundation, a Dunkin’ Donuts charity.

The charity says it provides the simple joys of childhood to sick and hungry children. Since launching in 2006, the foundation has granted more than $14 million to hundreds of national and local charities across the nation.

“Every day we treat hundreds of kids who rely on Hasbro Children’s Hospital for the very best care available and work to make sure we can do the kind of work that’s so vital to our community,” Hasbro Children’s Hospital President Margaret Van Bree said.

The day was part of the foundation’s three-year, $1.5 million commitment to empower and brighten the lives of millions of hospitalized children. The foundation plans to deliver 10,000 Brave Gowns to children’s hospitals nationwide this year.