In the Kitchen: Capri Bang

Chef Ryan Clayton from Capri Seafood joins us to share his recipe for Capri Bang with Lobster.

Ingredients:

1 lb Clams

1lb Shrimp

1 Ear of Corn

1/2 Lemon

1 lb Mussels

1 tbls Garlic

1 lb Snow Crab

3 tbls Vegetable Oil

1 lb Crawfish

1 Stick Butter

Capri Cajun Da Mix Seasoning

3 tbls Paprika

1 tbls Capri Cajun

1 tbls Onion Powder

1 tbls Lemon Pepper

1 tbls Cajun Spice

1 tbls Sugar

1/2 tbls Old Bay

Red Pepper Flake to Taste

Directions:

Steps:

1. Boil Water

2. Cut and precook potatoes and chorizo in oven

3. Mix together dry ingredients to make Capri Cajun

4. Mix together ingredients for the “Da Mix”

5. Weight out all seafood

6. In hot sauté pan add oil and garlic

7. Let garlic sweat and add “Da Mix” seasoning, half a lemon, and stick of butter

8. Kill Lobster and drop in water while the butter cooks down

9. Add Clams, Snow crab, Mussels and Corn to the boiling Water

10. Remove Lobster, Cut in half, and clean out the lobster.

11. Add Lobster to Butter to finish cooking.

12. Add Crawfish and Shrimp in the Water

13. Add Potatoes, Chorizo, and Corn in butter

14. Remove seafood from water and put in bucket

15. Add butter with the Lobster and Sides to the bucket

16. Thoroughly Shake the Bucket and Serve

