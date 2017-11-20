Man pleads guilty to shooting up New Bedford home

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A man who prosecutors say fired a half-dozen shots in a residential neighborhood is going to prison.

Jose Osorio, 25, pleaded guilty last week to multiple assault and firearms charges, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. A judge sentenced him to seven years in prison.

Prosecutors said Osorio fired six shots at two men who were walking up a driveway on Coffin Avenue around 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 4. No one was hit, but officers found bullet holes in the side of a house and a garage.

According to police, surveillance video showed the gunman firing from a car parked nearby. Prior to the shooting, police said the video showed the suspect spray-painting over the license plate then attaching it to the car.

Police arrested Osorio the next day, after spotting him on a bicycle.