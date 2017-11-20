North Kingstown shelter warning about neighborhood turkey

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The North Kingstown Animal Shelter is warning about a turkey who has been hanging around the area of Post and Essex Roads over the past few weeks.

The shelter posted on its Facebook page that the turkey, also known as “Frank the NK Turkey,” likes attention and suggested residents don’t feed him or chase him away.

Animal Control and the Department of Environmental Management have continuously checked on his well-being, determining that he is healthy, but also territorial.

The shelter said they cannot relocate Frank because it is illegal to relocate wildlife. They are encouraging residents to just walk away from the turkey and to not engage with him.

This is not the first time turkeys were a problem this year. In October, wild turkeys were seen chasing police cruisers and harassing residents in Bridgewater, Mass. A turkey also flew through the window of an orthodonist’s office in Cranston on Oct. 16.

Officials attribute the turkey’s aggressive behavior to feeding and becoming used to humans.