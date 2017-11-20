Police: Woman robbed by armed suspect in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Fall River are searching for a suspect after a woman reported being robbed Friday morning on Pleasant Street.

The woman told police she was walking towards the SRTA Terminal on Fourth Street at about 10:30 a.m. and was about to cross Harrison Street when she felt someone grab her and put a sharp object against her back.

She said she heard a male voice with a Hispanic accent tell her to give him all the money she had or he would stab her, according to police. The victim told police she opened her purse and the man reached in, took her money and swatted the purse to the ground before fleeing in the direction of Quequechan Street.

The suspect was described as an approximately 40-year-old man with a medium build and salt-and-pepper hair, standing 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 and wearing a checkered shirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Fall River Police Department at (508) 324-2802 or leave an anonymous tip at (508) 672-8477.