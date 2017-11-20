Providence internal auditor Clarkin to retire in January

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Matthew Clarkin, who as Providence’s internal auditor since 2011 has had a front row seat as officials attempted to stabilize the city’s shaky finances, is set to retire in January.

Clarkin, 52, confirmed Monday he is leaving for a job in the private sector.

“Matt is an invaluable asset to the city of Providence, the City Council and the internal auditor’s office,” City Council Finance Committee Chairman John Igliozzi said. “It will be very difficult to replace the experience, knowledge and expertise he has of the city.”

Known as “Matty” around City Hall, Clarkin is a graduate of what is now Bryant University. He has worked for the city for 26 years, rising from a purchasing supervisor in 1991 to become the chief financial officer of the Providence School Department before he was tapped by the council to serve as internal auditor.

He was elected by the council to a four-year term as auditor in 2011 and re-elected in 2015. The council will need to select a new auditor to finish the last year of Clarkin’s term.

As internal auditor, Clarkin has been the eyes and ears of the council when it comes to the city’s finances. He has occasionally clashed with officials in the mayor’s office when his analysis of the city budget has conflicted with theirs. Former Mayor Angel Taveras once said it was in the auditor’s interest “to be ultra conservative because it is better for him to be too conservative with his estimates.”

But Clarkin’s value often lies in his ability to raise concerns before true problems emerge.

Earlier this year, when the Elorza administration failed to include nearly $2 million in retiree stipends in the current city budget, it was Clarkin who caught the error. He was also among the officials warning that the city could be on the hook for more than $10 million in back pay if the firefighters’ union was successful in a court battle with the administration. The city recently settled the dispute for $5.9 million, but the city solicitor’s office has acknowledged the costs could have been higher if the legal battle continued.

“Matty has been with the administration, council and the school department,” Igliozzi said. “That makes him an effective overseer of the budget.”

Continue the discussion on Facebook

Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan