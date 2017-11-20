Providence ranks 5th in study of best cities for retirees

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — When you hear the word “retirement,” Providence might not be the first city that comes to mind.

But a new report from Bankrate found that Rhode Island’s capital is the fifth-best city for retirees in the United States.

The study considered the cost of living, crime rate, health care, population of those 65 or older, public transportation, taxes, entertainment, weather and well-being in 50 metropolitan areas across the country.

The report gave Providence a “great” rating in healthcare, a “good” rating for well-being, an “average” rating for cost of living and a “very low” rating in terms of its crime rate.

Pittsburgh is considered the best place to retire in, followed by Boston, Los Angeles and Denver.

The study also found the worst city for retirees is Riverside, California.