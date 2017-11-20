Report: Hunger in Rhode Island on the rise; food bank points to UHIP

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A new report shows hunger is on the rise in Rhode Island and officials say the state’s problem-plagued benefits site is compounding the issue.

The report released Monday by the Rhode Island Community Food Bank cites a U.S. Census Bureau survey for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It says 6.1 percent of households in the state reported “very low food security,” or hunger, from 2014 to 2016. That’s up from 4.6 percent from 2011 to 2013. It also found 12.8% are living in poverty.

However, the report found food stamp enrollment dropped by more than 12 percent, from 169,373 people in July 2016 to 148,179 in July 2017.

Food bank officials said the decrease is not because the number of people who need food assistance has decreased, but rather problems with the UHIP computer system – which Rhode Islanders use to sign up for SNAP benefits – have made it difficult to enroll in the program.

Just last week, Eyewitness News reported that thousands of applications for benefits were lost by the computer system.