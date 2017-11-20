Reports: Former Patriot Terry Glenn dies in car crash

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Former NFL wide receiver Terry Glenn has died following a car crash in Texas, according to multiple media reports.
ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter says Glenn, 43, died just before 1 a.m. Monday at the hospital.
A standout at Ohio State University, Glenn was selected seventh overall in the 1996 NFL Draft by the Patriots and spent the first six seasons in New England. He then played a year with the Green Bay Packers and spent the final five years of his career with the Dallas Cowboys.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with the latest information as we learn it.