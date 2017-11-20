Reports: Former Patriot Terry Glenn dies in car crash

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Former NFL wide receiver Terry Glenn has died following a car crash in Texas, according to multiple media reports.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter says Glenn, 43, died just before 1 a.m. Monday at the hospital.

Dallas County medical examiner's office said former Cowboys and Patriots WR Terry Glenn died at Parkland Memorial Hospital at 12:52 a.m. They said the cause was a "suspected motor vehicle accident." Glenn was 43. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 20, 2017

A standout at Ohio State University, Glenn was selected seventh overall in the 1996 NFL Draft by the Patriots and spent the first six seasons in New England. He then played a year with the Green Bay Packers and spent the final five years of his career with the Dallas Cowboys.

