RI Attorney General files legislation on security freezes following Equifax data breach

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Following the recent Equifax data breach, Attorney General Peter Kilmartin announced Monday his intention to file legislation that prohibits credit bureaus from charging all Rhode Island consumers fees to place, temporarily lift, or remove security freezes on their accounts.

Under current law, a consumer may be charged a fee of up to $10 for security freeze services.

Kilmartin’s legislation would remove all costs for consumers to place, temporarily halt or remove a security freeze, no matter age of consumer or if the consumer was a victim of identity theft.

“It’s safe to assume that at some point or another, every person’s information has been compromised through a data breach or something more criminal, making it more important than ever for consumers to exert greater control over their own personal information. Credit bureaus make money from selling our personal information to third parties. They should not be able to profit off consumers who decide to take control over who has access to their personal data,” Kilmartin said.

Kilmartin and his office joined the massive investigation into Equifax on Sept. 13, and has been updating his website with the latest information on how the breach is being handled.