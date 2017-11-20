RI treasurer mailing 35,000 checks for unclaimed $10M

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner says he’s sending 35,000 checks to Rhode Islanders who have more than $10 million in unclaimed cash.

Magaziner on Monday announced that he’s launching a new program called “Your Money,” which will send checks to people who have unclaimed property, which can include forgotten bank accounts, stocks or insurance payments.

The treasurer’s office says about one in five Rhode Islanders have unclaimed property, but in the past, people had to search the www.findRImoney.com database and make a claim with the office to get a check. Under the new program, the treasurer’s office is matching unclaimed property with known addresses and then sending a check automatically.

Magaziner says many people don’t realize they have missing money with the state.

