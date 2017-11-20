School principal issues statement following damaging pipe bomb explosion

Related Coverage Explosion damages school principal’s vehicle in Blackstone

BLACKSTONE, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are continuing to investigate the bombing of a school principal’s Jeep in the driveway of his Blackstone home.

Officers responded to the Lakeshore Drive home at about 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 16, after the homeowner, also the principal of Bellingham High School, reported hearing a loud bang before noticing extensive damage to his car.

The principal, Lucas Giguere issued a statement on Monday, thanking police, along with students and staff at the school for their continued support:

I would like to thank all of my colleagues, staff, students, and families who have reached out to show support for me over the past few days. I have been overwhelmed by the sense of compassion, kindness, and community during this time. I consider myself to be private by nature and am typically not comfortable with such public attention. However, I truly appreciate your positive thoughts and kind words throughout the last four days. As a Marine I’m hard-wired to adapt and overcome situations by taking actionable steps. As the principal of Bellingham High School, I am committed to the students, staff and families of Bellingham. Therefore, I believe the most important step I can take at this time is to model perseverance for our students during this challenging situation The BHS staff has been outstanding and I continue to be moved by their level of professionalism and commitment to our students throughout this experience. Because our priority is teaching and learning, our collective plan is to show up, work hard, and stay academically focused on the positive experiences taking place within the walls of BHS. Feeling a sense of normalcy and safety is paramount for our students and we intend to continue fostering such an atmosphere for our school community throughout the coming days and weeks. A special thank you to the multiple law enforcement agencies collaborating on this investigation. I have been thoroughly impressed by their professionalism and commitment to finding the person(s) responsible for last week’s event. On a final note, the media has been sharing a lot of information regarding this incident. It is important that we all refrain from making conjectures or contributing to the spread of assumptions or rumors. I ask that we continue to show all those paying close attention to this incident that we are a respectful and tight-knit community that is focused on the positive things happening everyday.

Police believe it was a pipe bomb that detonated and said it appeared that Giguere was targeted. They say no arrests have been made at this time.

“I want to stress first and foremost that we do not believe that there is any danger to the community and that this does not appear to have been a random act,” Blackstone Police Chief Ross Atstupenas said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Blackstone Police Department at (508) 883-1212. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling (508) 876-5817 or (508) 876-5TIP or on the department’s website.