Virgin Pulse sets up shop in Providence, RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — An employee well-being company owned by British billionaire Richard Branson is moving its global headquarters from Massachusetts to Rhode Island.

The Providence Journal reports Virgin Pulse has already set up workstations in the former Journal building in Providence. The company was previously based in Framingham, Massachusetts as a part of Branson’s Virgin Group.

Virgin Pulse and Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo announced last year the company would expand its presence in Rhode Island with the addition of nearly 300 jobs over the next five years.

The state has offered the company $5.7 million in tax credits.

Virgin Pulse is expected to formally announce the move during the annual Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce dinner Monday.

