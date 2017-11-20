Woman carjacked at home while unloading groceries in North Attleboro

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are searching for a suspect who they say is wanted in an armed carjacking in North Attleboro.

Police say a 70-year-old woman was carjacked at her home, located across from Brigg’s Nursery Garden Store, as she was unloading groceries. According to police, the suspect held her a gunpoint and then took off with her grey Jeep.

The woman’s husband said she was not hurt, but is still shaken by the incident.

“He showed her the gun, I was right there. I was three feet away,” he said. “When you’re our age, you get a little nervous I guess.”

The victim’s car was found just a short time later on Stobb Street near Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro, triggering a temporary lockdown and putting the neighborhood on high alert.

“They came door to door and asked us if we had seen anybody in the area and that an armed person was on the loose and to keep an eye out,” resident Mark Bigda said, recounting police searching for the suspect.

Bigda said officers also had K-9 united combing the area, even searching his own backyard.

“It was pretty scary knowing that they could be anywhere in the neighborhood at any time,” he said.

Police have not announced any arrests or potential suspects.