Airman’s dog tags returned 50 years after he was shot down

"Dog tags" is an informal term for the identification tags worn by military personnel, because of their resemblance to animal registration tags. The tags are primarily used for the identification of dead and wounded soldiers; they have personal info about the soldiers and convey essential basic medical information, such as blood type and history of inoculations and the american flag

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Air Force Col. Richard A. Kibbey’s “dog tags” have been returned to his family some 50 years after his helicopter was shot down over Vietnam.

Kibbey’s children finally found some closure on Monday when they received their father’s aluminum IDs during a ceremony at Patrick Air Force Base. A Vietnamese farmer found them near the spot Kibbey’s helicopter crashed in February 1967.

Son John Kibbey, who was 2 when his father was listed as missing in action, tells the Orlando Sentinel the ceremony marks “a fulfillment of a promise made: you will never be forgotten.”

During the somber ceremony, their father was also honored with a Purple Heart and a Silver Star for valor in combat.

Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/

