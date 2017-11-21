Crossroads’ 2017 Holiday Giving Catalog

Help Crossroads Rhode Island provide families with some basic comforts this holiday season, whether it’s shelter from the elements, nutritious meals, warm socks or sturdy shoes.

Spread joy this holiday and make a difference in the lives of our homeless neighbors.

For more information: http://www.crossroadsri.org/holiday2017

