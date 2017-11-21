Dunkin’ Donuts and local organizations team up for “Day of Joy” at Hasbro Children’s Hospital

On Monday, November 20th, Dunkin’ Donuts joined Governor Gina Raimondo, the JOY in Childhood Foundation, and the Starlight Children’s Foundation at Hasbro Children’s Hospital to visit patients, decorate donuts, and deliver “Starlight Brave Gowns.” The gowns replace traditional hospital gowns and transform young patients into superheroes.

