PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Fire crews were quickly able to contain an early-morning house fire Tuesday.

The fire broke out just after 5 a.m. near the intersection of What Cheer and Pocasset Avenues, in the city’s Silver Lake section.

According to officials on scene, no one was in the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.