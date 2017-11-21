Flint and Flame offers sharp deal for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is going to be lit on Rhodydeals.com – thanks to another great deal that will be made available at 11 a.m.

Flint and Flame is proud to offer their most popular high-carbon German Steel knfie from Rhineland Cutlery: the 6″ Santoku Knife. Its a fantastic, all- purpose knife influenced by Asian design which make it excellent for slicing, dicing and mincing. What is so special about this 6″ Santoku knife in addition to its perfect balance and weight, is that it combines the features of a cleaver with a traditional Chef’s Knife. Learn more at Flintandflame.com.

As part of this Cyber Monday spectacular deal – offering, for a limited time, their most popular 6″ Santoku Knife – Showroom Price at $109 – for Cyber Monday deal – $50.

=============

