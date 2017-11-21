New Bedford boy surprised with trip to Disney

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — When New Bedford police came to 10-year-old Devin Sullivan’s house to give him a ride on Tuesday, he thought he was in trouble for missing school. He was relieved to find out that wasn’t the case.

After being escorted to police headquarters, Devin – who’s been diagnosed with cystic fibrosis – learned he and his family will be going to Disney World for a week courtesy of Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Devin last visited Disney when he was 5 years old. It was a special trip with his grandfather, a Westport police officer who passed away soon after.

Eyewitness News reporter Todd Wallace has more on Devin’s surprise in the above video.