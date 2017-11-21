No charges against former Central High administrator after altercation with student

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare said Tuesday a former assistant principal at Central High School whose altercation with a teenage student last month was recorded will not be charged with a crime.

Pare said the police investigation into the incident has been closed.

“We did not bring criminal charges against any adult,” Pare said. “We do not disclose if any charges are brought against any juvenile.”

Thomas Bacon, a veteran school employee, resigned his position on Oct. 26, days after a video emerged of him pinning a 15-year-old male student to the ground during an altercation. The boy was accused of assaulting two school employees.

The video led some individuals – including mayoral candidate Kobi Dennis – to call for Bacon to be fired from his job. Mayor Jorge Elorza said termination was on the table, but Bacon quickly resigned. A group of students at Bacon’s former school – Mount Pleasant High School – staged a walkout to support him.

As a result of the incident, Councilman John Igliozzi has called for schools to install cameras in every classroom in the city. He says the cameras will give officials more accurate information about incidents that occur in schools.

Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan