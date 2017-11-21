Search continues for suspect in North Attleboro carjacking

Related Coverage Woman carjacked while unloading groceries at North Attleboro home

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The hunt for a suspect continued Tuesday after a North Attleboro woman was carjacked at gunpoint outside her home.

The crime took place Monday across the street from Briggs Nursery, which the 70-year-old victim owns. According to police, the woman was unloading groceries when the suspect displayed a gun and took off in her gray Jeep. She was not hurt, her husband said.

The Jeep was recovered only about two miles away on Stobbs Drive, near Bishop Feehan High School. The school was placed on temporary lockdown as a result and the neighborhood was on high alert as officers and K-9 units canvassed the area.

Police have not reported any arrests or potential suspects.

Walpole police confirmed they’re investigating a separate carjacking that happened about 10 miles from the North Attleboro incident, but no word at this time if the two are connected in any way.