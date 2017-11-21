Thousands in RI file for unclaimed property

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state of Rhode Island is currently holding nearly $300 million worth of unclaimed property, according to General Treasurer Seth Magaziner’s office, and a portion of that money could be yours.

The treasurer’s office on Monday said it was mailing checks to more than 35,000 Rhode Islanders for unclaimed property.

“For many of them, they probably don’t even know that they were missing this money,” Magaziner said.

In the 24 hours since, the agency said its unclaimed property website has been flooded with more than 2,500 additional claims.

Unclaimed property turned over to the state can include money left in old bank accounts and safe deposit boxes, uncashed paychecks, unreturned utility deposits and uncollected insurance payments, among other things.

In the past, residents with unclaimed property would have to contact the state to get it back. Under Magaziner’s “Your Money” program, if the state can find your address, it will be sent to you automatically.

The checks being mailed this week are worth more than $10 million in total and the average check is for about $250, according to Magaziner. However, the state still has money for thousands of Rhode Islanders whose current addresses have not been matched.

“You should still search our website and see if you’re in our database because we may not have enough information to find you,” Magaziner said Tuesday.

Magaziner also noted that unclaimed property never expires and next of kin is eligible to claim money owed to a deceased relative.

Are you owed any money? Search the Unclaimed Property Database »