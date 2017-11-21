Toys “R” Us cancels online orders following coupon glitch

Related Coverage Toys R Us joins bankruptcy list as Amazon exerts influence

WAYNE, N.J. (WPRI) – Parents and savvy shoppers were disappointed to discover their online Toys “R” Us orders were cancelled after an online glitch offered customers too-good-to-be-true savings.

The glitch allowed customers to stack three coupon codes for a total discount of sixty percent off their order.

When Toys “R” Us discovered the issue less than 12 hours later, they immediately rectified the mistake and began cancelling affected orders.

Many customers said they became suspicious when they did not receive an order confirmation right away, but others said their orders were already processed and subsequently cancelled.

Rachel Booth was frustrated when her order of toys for her son’s first birthday was cancelled and said, glitch or not, the company should honor the discount.

“I feel like they need to honor what the glitch was… it’s not our fault that it’s a glitch. But, either way, we spent money with Toys “R” Us,” Booth said.

A statement released by company spokesperson Taylor O’Donnell read in part:

“…several promo codes intended only for our credit cardholders were improperly shared online and quickly went viral. This resulted in an overall deal that was simply too good to be true – as many have noted on social. Orders that should not have qualified for the deal have been cancelled. Credit cards will not be charged for cancellations.”

This comes after Toys “R” Us filed for bankruptcy in September, one of many other major retailers to do so. Despite this, the company still asked bankruptcy court for permission to pay out $16 million in holiday bonuses.