Trouble in Toyland: US PIRG lists dangerous toys for holiday season

(CBS) — Before you hit the stores for Black Friday, you may want to check out the “Trouble in Toyland” report released Tuesday by the US Public Interest Release Group (PIRG).

The organization’s 32nd report features some recalled toys, as well as some products still on the market, which it said could pose a danger to children.

The group said it found choking hazards, and two products with concentrations of lead exceeding federal standards. It said it even found a toy that may violate children’s privacy laws.

My Friend Cayla

USPIRG said the doll “My Friend Cayla” can easily be used as a recording device and has been banned in Germany and is the subject of a complaint by several consumer groups to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission because it may violate the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act.

Fidget Spinners

USPIRG said it found excessive levels of lead in two models of Fidget Wild fidget spinners previously sold at Target. It said the Premium Spinner Brass center tested for 33,000 parts per million (ppm) of lead and its arm tested for 22,000 ppm of lead. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, lead levels must not exceed 100 ppm.

Wood Peg Games

USPIRG said its researchers found three travel games labeled for children ages three and six years old that contain small parts. However, the group said none of the products include a choke hazard warning.

Balloons

USPIRG said it continues to find packages of balloons with confusing warning labels. Many of the packages have labels that warn that children under 8 can choke on balloons and balloon parts, while also still indicating the products are appropriate for children ages 3 and up.