B.A.T. Mobile back on RI roads to curb holiday DUI’s

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – The B.A.T. Mobile was back on Rhode Island roads the night before Thanksgiving.

The “Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile Unit,” also know as the B.A.T. Mobile, parked in Warwick, to assist officers in keeping the roads safe from impaired drivers.

“The Wednesday before thanksgiving is a notoriously bad evening for DUI’s,” says Warwick Police Sergeant John Kelly.

The B.A.T. Mobile is staying parked on Veterans Memorial Drive, within the newly constructed rotary in Apponaug, as a reminder to drivers who pass by and see the flashing lights, not to drink and drive.

“Just seeing this machine lit up, it may keep somebody from driving drunk,” says Sgt. Kelly

Its main purpose?

“To save lives and reduce automobile fatalities,” says Sgt. Kelly.

Once a driver suspected of being under the influence is pulled over and taken off the road, they are brought to the B.A.T. Mobile to take a breathalyzer test.

“They’ll either take the test or refuse it, and then it goes from there,” says Sgt. Kelly. “Then we process them and get them a ride home, and they go back on the road and look for another one.”

Sgt. Kelly hopes the truck itself is enough of a reminder to drivers that calling a taxi or an Uber is much cheaper than the consequences of impaired driving.

“You’re going to get arrested. It’s just not worth it. It’s way too expensive to get involved in.”