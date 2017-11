CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — In the blink of an eye, a Charlestown man has a million more reasons to be thankful this Thanksgiving.

According to The Rhode Island Lottery, the lucky guy claimed a $1 million top prize on the “$1,000,000 Scratch” instant ticket.

RIDOT said the winner plans to buy his mother a car, get new equipment for his company, and invest the remainder.

The Cumberland Farms on Old Post Road in Charlestown sold the winning ticket.