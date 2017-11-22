Coyote that attacked North Attleboro woman was rabid

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Tests on a coyote that attacked a North Attleboro woman outside her home Monday night came back positive for rabies, Massachusetts Fisheries and Wildlife confirmed Wednesday.

Biologist Dave Wattles told Eyewitness News the animal’s brain was tested after the attack, and the woman will now need a series of shots to be treated.

Judy Place said she called police when she heard a coyote trying to get under her mobile home. But, when she stepped outside with officers, the coyote attacked, chomped down on her leg and wouldn’t let go.

“She got her jaws and went, just like that, just like that, and I said, ‘she’s got me.’ I started to come to reality and I looked down and said, ‘Oh, boy.’ There was blood everywhere,” Place recalled.

Police who responded to Place’s home near the Water’s Edge Estates eventually shot and killed the coyote.

Coyote expert Dr. Numi Mitchell Wednesday told Eyewitness News that while frightening, attacks like the one Monday night are very uncommon. She said the animals would only attack a person if they feel threatened and are protecting their feeding area, or if they’re sick – which was confirmed to be the case in the North Attleboro attack.

“If there’s a long, aggressive attack, I would think that would be unusual in a feeding situation and it would indicate to me that something may be wrong with this coyote,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said people should not tolerate coyotes in their yards. If you see one, she suggested acting big, loud, and mean – by shouting at the coyote and throwing things at it.

Most times, she said, that will scare the animal away.

“Although I don’t know anything about this particular incident, coyotes are usually very timid creatures that will run away if you act big and loud and scary,” Michelle explained. “But if they don’t, you probably have to consider that there might be something wrong and, at that point, you want to contact police or the ACO.”