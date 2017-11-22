RI Sheriffs nab 13 men owing $417K+ in back child support

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — $417,928. That’s the amount The Rhode Island Division of Sheriffs said 13 men arrested during a sweep owe in back child support payments.

According to Chief David M. DeCesare, deputies from across the state were deployed to arrest more than two dozen people identified by the state Child Support Services as top priorities for apprehension.

The sweep involved three teams of deputies working with Rhode Island State Police and local police to target 33 locations in eight cities and towns across the state.

Officials said a registered sex offender was among those arrested. The 13 suspects were wanted for a total of 18 cases of failure to pay child support.

Travys Barros , 29, 376 Potters Ave., Providence, owes $12,044.02

, 29, 376 Potters Ave., Providence, owes $12,044.02 Leo Champagne , 51, 222 Burnside Ave., Woonsocket, owes $3,002.44 (Identified as a registered sex offender)

, 51, 222 Burnside Ave., Woonsocket, owes $3,002.44 (Identified as a registered sex offender) Lucas D’Alessio , 38, of 657 Greenville Ave., Johnston, owes $6,745.69

, 38, of 657 Greenville Ave., Johnston, owes $6,745.69 Damon Delcore , 46, 21 Petti Drive, West Warwick, owes $10,129.65 (no photo available)

, 46, 21 Petti Drive, West Warwick, owes $10,129.65 (no photo available) Jobin Kankam , 40, of 22 Knight St., Central Falls, owes $33,258.08 (Also wanted on a District Court bench warrant)

, 40, of 22 Knight St., Central Falls, owes $33,258.08 (Also wanted on a District Court bench warrant) Kenneth Kirk , 48, 39 Vine St., Apt. 25, West Warwick, owes $46,223.90 (no photo available)

, 48, 39 Vine St., Apt. 25, West Warwick, owes $46,223.90 (no photo available) Randy Lempitsky, 36, of 10 Spruce Ave., Cranston, owes $65,635.37

36, of 10 Spruce Ave., Cranston, owes $65,635.37 Devin Lopes , 44, of 165 Smith St., Warwick, owes $20,965.51

, 44, of 165 Smith St., Warwick, owes $20,965.51 Keith Montgomery , 42, 464 North Main St., Woonsocket, owes $99,859.95

, 42, 464 North Main St., Woonsocket, owes $99,859.95 Shawn Myers , 44, of 7255 Post Road, North Kingstown, owes $48,914.50

, 44, of 7255 Post Road, North Kingstown, owes $48,914.50 Aaron Simas , 39, 8 Audrey St., Providence, owes $13,714.23

, 39, 8 Audrey St., Providence, owes $13,714.23 Thomas Villella , 34, 12 View Ave., Warwick, owes $29,912.24 (Also wanted on a Superior Court bench warrant)

, 34, 12 View Ave., Warwick, owes $29,912.24 (Also wanted on a Superior Court bench warrant) Wayne Boss, owes $27,522.79 (age, address, photo unavailable)

Back Child Support Sweep View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Lucas D’Alessio, 38, of 657 Greenville Ave., Johnston, owes $6,745.69 Leo Champagne, 51, 222 Burnside Ave., Woonsocket, owes $3,002.44 (Identified as a registered sex offender) Travys Barros, 29, 376 Potters Ave., Providence, owes $12,044.02 Jobin Kankam, 40, of 22 Knight St., Central Falls, owes $33,258.08 (Also wanted on a District Court bench warrant) Randy Lempitsky, 36, of 10 Spruce Ave., Cranston, owes $65,635.37

Each of the suspects appeared in Family Court Wednesday.