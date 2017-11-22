Driver hospitalized following Warren crash

WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) – One person was hospitalized following a late-night crash on Route 103.

Police believe the driver was coming from Swansea when the vehicle struck a curb on Child Street at Long Lane and hit a tree.

The driver was the only person injured in the crash and was rushed to Rhode Island Hosptial. The victim’s condition is not known at this time, though police at the scene described that person’s injuries as potentially life-threatening.

At this time, it’s unclear if speed was a factor, as there were no skid marks at the scene.

Police are calling the incident a “significant crash.”