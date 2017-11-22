Dunkin’ Donuts helps raise funds for Special Olympics

Dunkin’ Donuts has been a proud partner of Special Olympics for more than 25 years. Throughout this partnership, Dunkin’ Donuts has raised close to $2 million for Special Olympics Rhode Island and Special Olympics Massachusetts.

This year, to help raise funds to support the Special Olympics’ mission to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for individuals with intellectual disabilities, Dunkin’ Donuts will hold a special donut promotion.

From Sunday, Nov. 26 through Saturday, Dec. 2, Dunkin’ Donuts encourages customers to add a donut to their order. For every donut sold in Rhode Island and Bristol County, Massachusetts during that timeframe, Dunkin’ Donuts will donate 25 cents to Special Olympics.

