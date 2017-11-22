Hometown Hero: Maia Caito

This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Cranston East’s Maia Caito.

The senior’s dominating play at the net helped the Thunderbolts sweep East Greenwich to complete an undefeated season and bring home their second straight Division II volleyball title.

The victory came a little more than a week after Caito signed her National Letter of Intent to play basketball at the University of Wisconsin.

