I’m not dead: Woman nearly loses health benefits due to error

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island woman received a letter saying her family’s Medicaid benefits will be terminated at the end of November due to a death in her family.

The problem: the letter claimed she was the one who had perished.

“When I called, they said that I had died,” she said. “As you can see, I’m not dead!”

“I was just shocked,” she added. “Where did they get this information?”

After being contacted by Call 12 for Action, HealthSource RI spokesperson Kyrie Perry said it “appears to be an isolated issue resulting from a human error and is not due to a system issue.”

“While we cannot speak about the specifics of this case, we assure you that the customer has been contacted and the situation is being remedied,” he said.

Perry also said the agency has a process in place to ensure the accuracy of notices that are sent.