In the Kitchen: Updated Thanksgiving Classics

Owner and Chef of Avenue N and The Pantry at Avenue N, Nick Rabar, joined us to share three recipes for classic Thanksgiving dishes with modern twists. On the menu: Apple Cider & All Spice Turkey Brine, Sugar Pumpkin Mac & Cheese with Sourdough- Sage Crumbs, and Roasted Beets & Rainbow Carrots with Cranberry- Pecan Butter.

Apple Cider & All Spice Brine

Ingredients:

2 cups apple cider

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup whole all spice

2 ea. rosemary sprigs

1 teaspoon Kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

Directions:

Combine all ingredients.

Sugar Pumpkin Mac & Cheese with Sourdough- Sage Crumbs

1/2 lb. Fussilli pasta, cooked

1 pint heavy cream

1/2 cup pumpkin puree

1/4 cup Gruyere cheese

1/4 cup Cheddar cheese

1/4 Fontina cheese

1 pinch Kosher salt

4 Slices Sourdough bread, cut into small cubes

1 Tablespoon sage, chopped

1 Tablespoon butter, melted

1 Tablespoon grated Parmesan

Directions:

Bring heavy cream to a boil and then simmer to slightly thicken and reduce. Fold in pumpkin, gruyere, cheddar, and fontina. Once cheese has dissolved, fold in cooked pasta and place in an oven- safe baking dish.

Toast sourdough and then toss with sage, parmesan, and melted butter. Top mac and cheese with crumbs and place in oven to lightly brown.

Roasted Beets and Rainbow Carrots with Cranberry- Pecan Butter

Ingredients:

1 lb. red beets, roasted & peeled

1 lb. golden beets, roasted & peeled

1 lb. rainbow carrots, coarse cut

1 stick butter, softened

1/4 cup dried cranberries, course chopped

1/8 cup pecans, course chopped

