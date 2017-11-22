Man shot in Providence; police searching for masked suspects

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The search is on for a trio of suspects after a man was shot Wednesday night in Providence.

According to Providence Police Lt. Roger Aspinall, the 25-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside 57 Fairmount St. He was transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, Aspinall said.

The victim told police there were three male suspects wearing masks similar to ones worn by characters in the movie “The Purge.”

No arrests have been made thus far.

Eyewitness News has calls out to police for more information. This story will be updated with the latest.