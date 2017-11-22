Police: 2 victims transported from South Providence scene

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A number of police officers responded Wednesday to reported incident in South Providence.

Officers blocked off a portion of Croyland Road and several evidence markers could be seen on the ground.

Police confirmed two adult males were transported from the scene but no further information was provided. According to Major Thomas Verdi, their injuries are not considered serious.

The scene was cleared by about 1:45 p.m.

Eyewitness News has calls out to police for more details. This story will be updated with the latest developments.