Puerto Rican families displaced by Maria relocating in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — It’s been two months since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, and still nearly half of the island remains without power. Now, some of those families struggling in the storm’s aftermath are finding comfort and solace in New Bedford.

The United Way of Greater New Bedford, along with the housing authority and school system, have been working to help families who have relocated to Southeastern Massachusetts feel at home.

“So far, we’ve taken in 99 families, which consist of 144 adults and 115 children, as of close of business on Saturday,” said Darlene Spencer, director of family support and issues for United Way of Greater New Bedford.

Spencer said the United Way and its community partners have been helping provide basic needs like clothing, housing, and food. The organization is even providing Thanksgiving meals for the families.

“A lot of them have lost everything. Some people have houses that are all totally demolished. Some folks have no electricity, the kids have not been in school since the hurricane,” Spencer said.

She said the biggest challenge has been finding enough housing in a system that is already strained, adding that 11 families are doubled up in public housing, and others are in private apartments.

Spencer said while the housing authority has been very generous – giving the storm victims shelter for 90 days when guests are normally permitted to stay 30 days – she worries what will happen when that three months is up.

“But when those 90 days are up and when landlords are feeling the strain on their water bills or liability, I think we are going to see somewhat of a crisis in where do families go from there,” Spencer said.

The United Way has started a fund to provide basic needs for the families. The agency is also looking for donations of things like coats, and for volunteers who speak Spanish.

For more information contact The United Way of Greater New Bedford »