Rescue A Pet: Luna

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Luna.

Luna is a very feisty 4-month-old kitten that would make a great addition to any family. The shelter says she’s very healthy and has already been spayed.

Luna is also part of the nationwide “Home for the Pawlidayz” event this weekend at PARL. From Black Friday through Sunday, all adoption fees will be covered by Zappos.com.

If you’d like to meet Luna or any of the other animals at the shelter, visit PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.