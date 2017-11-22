Robber holds up East Providence coffee shop at knifepoint

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are hoping the public can help them nab a man who held up a Honey Dew Donuts in East Providence Wednesday morning.

According to police, a man wearing a blue ski mask entered the Newport Avenue store around 7 a.m., pulled a knife and ordered the employees to give him all of the cash.

After taking the money from the register, the man got into a waiting vehicle and took off. Police said the car – a silver, 2006 Mercury Milan 4-door with the license plate AT-482 – was reported stolen from Central Falls Tuesday.

Police said the suspect was described as a dark-skinned, possibly Hispanic man with a medium to stocky build. He was said to be 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9, have acne on his cheeks and speak with a strong accent.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call East Providence Police Department Detective Division at (401) 435-7600.