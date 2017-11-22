TF Green sees surge in air travel as families reunite for Thanksgiving

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — An airport can be one of the most stressful places during the holidays but also one of the most wonderful as families reunite.

T.F. Green Airport in Warwick was a hotbed of activity Wednesday as travelers arrived and departed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The transportation hub reported a spike in air travel this year, with booked seats up 32 percent on Friday, 17 percent on Saturday and 22.5 percent on Sunday compared to Thanksgiving 2016. T.F. Green attributed this to the addition of more low-cost airlines.

In the above video, Eyewitness News reporter Steph Machado meets a local man who was ecstatic to see his 4-month-old granddaughter ahead of her first Thanksgiving.