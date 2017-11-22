The Rhode Home: Comfort for the holidays

Nick, Ron, and Pete Cardi share details on how recliners from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses can add more comfort to your Thanksgiving weekend. David Vieira from The Arctic Playhouse joined NiRoPe to talk about upcoming shows at the theater.

